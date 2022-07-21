SPREAD EAGLE Schedule Initial Dates For Back On The Subway Tour 2022

NYC street metallers, Spread Eagle, have teamed up with AFM Entertainment for stops in Philadelphia, NYC, and Clifton NJ, with additional dates to be announced soon. The shows mark the band’s return to the stage after their Covid postponed Subway To The Stars Tour.

Spread Eagle original members Ray West and Rob De Luca (UFO, Sebastian Bach, George Lynch), along with longtime drummer Rik De Luca are excited to announce Italian phenom Gianmaria "Jommy" Puledda as the guitarist for upcoming live shows.

Initial dates (more to follow):

July

29 - Philadelphia, PA - 2300 Arena

30 – New York, NY - Arlene’s Grocery

31 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Remember when we could afford to live in Manhattan? Remember when we could walk down Avenue A swilling a 40oz, or when we COULDN'T walk down Avenue B, for fear of our lives? Remember when the dirty East Village streets influenced a sound that was as real as the City was? Remember the name Spread Eagle? That's right, SPREAD FUCKING EAGLE! Well, the seminal roving Streetmetal gang is back with an even badder attitude. They're pissed off about what's happened to their city, and have something to remind us about. Spread Eagle promise to put the word "danger" back into the absent minds of rock and roll. The first order of business is the highly acclaimed new studio album Subway To The Stars.

In a time when everyone's wondering where New York is headed, what you really need is a glimpse of where it came from. Where WE came from. Dig your claws in and take a look back...to the future of New York City ROCK.

Spread Eagle burst upon the scene playing a brand of rock that came straight from the gutter. When Paul DiBartolo (guitar) Rob De Luca (bass) and Tommi Gallo (drums) moved to New York City and met up with Ray West (vocals), east coast Streetmetal was born.

While rehearsing/writing in a dingy East Village basement for their first gig, rumours began leaking out to the record industry. The group was immediately snatched up and signed to MCA/Universal Records, then sent straight into the legendary Record Plant studios. Additional tunes for the debut album had to be written while recording was taking place. The self-titled debut was produced by Charlie Gambetta and featured wailing vocals and razor sharp guitar, demonstrated through songs such as "Switchblade Serenade", "Scratch Like A Cat", and "Broken City". The honesty of Spread Eagle's debut release quickly gained the band worldwide critical recognition.

After the release and touring of their second album Open To The Public (also produced by Gambetta), the band took a break and went about their own personal projects. Rob De Luca is currently also in UFO, the Sebastian Bach Band and George Lynch & The Electric Freedom. The Bach band toured as direct support for Guns N' Roses on their 2006-2012 Chinese Democracy World Tours. Rob has also toured and/or recorded in Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Helmet, Vinnie Moore, Mike Chlasciak (Halford) and Of Earth. Rob has recorded for Grammy winning "Producer Of The Year" Steve Lillywhite and for Grammy winning "Album Of The Year" engineer Tom Camuso.

Ray West is also fronting his new project All Pointz West. Paul Dibartolo went on to score music in the film and television industry. He now creates music under the name Salvadore Poe. Charlie Gambetta operates his record label "Jambetta Music", breaking new and talented artists and still making the mold for the real. Spread Eagle’s current lineup consists of Ray West, Rob De Luca, drummer Rik De Luca and guitarist Ziv Shalev. Spread Eagle’s current touring lineup consists of Ray West, Rob De Luca, Rik De Luca and guitarist Jommy Puledda.

Spread Eagle reissued their remastered debut album on Lovember Records, in association with Universal Music in 2006.

Spread Eagle released their latest studio album Subway To The Stars on Frontiers Music SRL in August 2019.

(Photo - Kraler Photography)