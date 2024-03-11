STAIND And BREAKING BENJAMIN Announce Co-Headline US Tour With Special Guests DAUGHTRY And LAKEVIEW

Staind and Breaking Benjamin, two titans of the early 2000s rock scene, are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated co-headline tour, set to ignite stages across the United States this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA making stops in Raleigh, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up in Austin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on October 25. Daughtry will join the tour as direct support with Lakeview as the opening act.

Staind is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, Staind has released eight studio albums and twelve top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at number 1. In 2023, Staind released their first studio album in twelve years, Confessions of the Fallen, which debuted number 1 on Billboard’s Rock Album chart, and spawned two number 1 singles at rock radio.

Breaking Benjamin has consistently dominated the rock charts since their debut in 2002 with Saturate. With ten #1 hits, platinum and multi-platinum albums, 8.5 billion streams globally, and a social following of over 6.5 million, they've solidified their global influence and devoted fan base. Their last release, Aurora, earned them their 10th #1 rock radio hit with "Far Away ft. Scooter Ward." Their previous album, Ember debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking their fourth Top 5 debut. Their track record includes #1 hits like "Red Cold River" and "Torn in Two." Both Aurora and Ember achieved Top 10 status in multiple countries and #1 spots across various charts, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 12. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 14 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Tour dates:

September

10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Staind & Breaking Benjamin#

11 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

14 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

26 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

October

1 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

3 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard - Breaking Benjamin & Staind*

5 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

6 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheatre - Breaking Benjamin & Staind*

8 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

13 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

24 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman - Breaking Benjamin & Staind^

25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Breaking Benjamin & Staind

* Not A Live Nation Date

# Daughtry Not On This Date

^ Lakeview Not On This Date



