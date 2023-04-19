STAIND Announce First New Studio Album In 12 Years; "Lowest In Me" Single And Lyric Video Out Now

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has released a brand new single, “Lowest In Me”, from their forthcoming album, Confessions Of The Fallen. The single is available today via Alchemy Recordings/BMG on all music platforms. Buy/stream single here.

Confessions Of The Fallen, Staind’s first new studio album since 2011, cranks into life with debut single, “Lowest In Me,” that is both familiar and fresh. Watch a lyric video below.

The hallmarks of the sound the band established close to 30 years ago are all there - Aaron Lewis' vocals flexing from melodic keening to a hellacious roar, Mike Mushok's ferocious guitar muscling the track forward, Johnny April and Sal Giancarelli propelling it with industrial-strength energy. But sliding through are some new touches, electronic flavorings that give the song, as well as the rest of the 10-track album, a refreshed and contemporary sensibility, letting us know that it's still Staind but that Staind has not been in a time capsule since its self-titled effort in 2011.

"I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date," Lewis says. "You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this."

Adds Mushok, "It’s undeniably Aaron’s voice, and same for the songs. We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out.”

Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.

“We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind's Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

Tour dates:

July

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August

2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)