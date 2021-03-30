STAIND Announce New Album And 2-Part Global Streaming Series

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has announced that they will be releasing their first album in nine years, Live: It’s Been Awhile, on May 7 via Yap’em / Alchemy Recordings. Pre-order the album here.

Staind’s massive single “It’s Been Awhile” spent 20 weeks at #1 and continues to be one of the most played songs in modern rock history. Check out the live version of the iconic track from the upcoming album below.

The Live: It’s Been Awhile album will be accompanied by The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents. The series launches with Staind’s Live: It’s Been Awhile (From Foxwoods) concert, which streams globally on May 1. The Live: It’s Been Awhile album and concert were recorded at the band’s comeback show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October 2019. The never-before-seen concert celebrates the band’s reunion after a five-year hiatus.

“These were the first grouping of shows we played together in 2019, when we were gearing up for what was to be a very busy 2020...that never happened,” says Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis. “I’m glad we captured that energy here and can share it with those who couldn’t be at Foxwoods.”

Staind will also be performing their iconic multi-platinum 2001 album Break The Cycle in its entirety for a May 8 streaming event, exactly 20 years after the album’s release. The 20th Anniversary Of Break The Cycle, Performed In Its Entirety takes place at Mill 1 in Open Square in Holyoke, Massachusetts, bringing the band back to their Western Mass roots. Please note, this is a fully virtual event, with no in-person attendance.

“Our first show together in 1995 was at a now defunct bar called the Waterfront in Holyoke,” says Aaron. “We played mostly covers, because that’s what you had to do back then. Turns out The Waterfront is two miles from where we did this. Here we are, two miles down the road, 26 years later, celebrating the anniversary of the album that helped us break though 20 years ago and altered our lives forever.”

Both global streaming events debut at 2 PM, PDT / 5 PM, EDT / 10 PM, BST / 11 PM, CEST on their respective days and will be available on-demand for 72 hours. Watch the official trailer for The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series, below.

Purchase tickets for one or both of the Staind global streaming events at StaindLive.com. Fans can also purchase bundles and VIP experiences, including exclusive merchandise, a custom Staind guitar autographed by the entire band, and a virtual meet & greet with the band.

After a five-year hiatus, Staind roared back on the scene in 2019 with a series of electrifying live performances, including DWP’s Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Live: It’s Been Awhile tracklisting:

"Eyes Wide Open" (Live)

"Paper Jesus" (Live)

"Not Again" (Live)

"Fade" (Live)

"For You" (Live)

"Something" (Live)

"Intro" (Live)

"Crawl" (Live)

"Right Here" (Live)

"Outside" (Live)

"Paper Wings" (Live)

"So Far Away" (Live)

"Raw" (Live)

"It’s Been Awhile" (Live)

"Mudshovel" (Live)

