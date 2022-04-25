STAIND Announce US Tour Dates In September

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has announced 2022 summer tour dates, kicking off September 8 in Niagara Falls, NY.

After a five-year hiatus, Staind roared back on the scene in 2019, with unforgettable festival and sold-out solo dates. The band will perform some of their biggest hits along with heavier deeper cuts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29, but a special artist pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 26 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, April 28 at 10 PM, local time (password: Staind22). Purchase tickets here

Tour dates:

September

8 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Casino

9 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Casino

10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort Casino

11 - Springfield, MA - Mass Mutual Center

15 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino

16 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino

17 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Casino*

18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Virgin Casino

20 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol

22 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Casino

23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino

24 - Shawnee, OK - Firelake Grand Casino

* no artist presale, tickets go on sale to public May 9

Watch Staind live below:

Staind is currently comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli.

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)