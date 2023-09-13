STAIND Drop "Here And Now" Single And Music Video

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has dropped a new single and video for “Here And Now”, from their forthcoming album, Confessions Of The Fallen. The track is available today on all music platforms. Buy/stream here.

“Here And Now” is classic Staind - a powerful, emotionally charged ballad that touches deep in the soul. The video directed by Bradley Golowin, perfectly captures the sentiment of the song, exploring the joy and pain of real-life moments that shape us all. The intimate performance footage of the band further amplifies the intensity of the song.

Confessions Of The Fallen marks Staind's return as a band after hiatus and is their first studio album in 12 years. The record features 10 pummelling rock anthems, including radio smash “Lowest In Me” and brand new single “Here And Now”.

Tracklist:

"Lowest In Me"

"Was Any Of It Real?"

"In This Condition"

"Here And Now"

"Out Of Time"

"Cycle Of Hurting"

"The Fray"

"Better Days"

"Hate Me Too"

"Confessions Of The Fallen"

"In This Condition" lyric video:

"Cycle Of Hurting" lyric video:

"Lowest In Me” video:

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)