STAIND Frontman's AARON LEWIS AND THE STATELINERS Announce US Tour Dates

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis and his solo band, Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners, have announced a fall 2021 tour, kicking off on October 2 in Kansas and wrapping up on December 12 in Rochester, Washington.

Pre-sale tickets are available today at aaronlewismusic.com. Use the code: AFL2021. Tickets on sale to the public this Friday.

Tour dates:

October

2 - 365 Sports Complex - Inman, KS

7 - Texas Trust CU Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

8 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA

15 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino - Salamanca, NY

17 - Municipal Auditorium - Charleston, WV

21 - the PIAZZA - Aurora, IL

22 - Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City - Kansas City, MO

23 - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Prior Lake, MN

28 - Kewadin Casino - Sault Ste. Marie, MI

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo - New Buffalo, MI

30 - Belterra Casino Resort - Florence, IN

November

3 - Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

6 - Ocean Resort & Casino -Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City, NJ

20 - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

21 - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

December

3 - Talking Stick Resort - Scottsdale, AZ

5 - Pechanga Casino - emecula, CA

11 - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel - Rochester, WA

12 - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel - Rochester, WA