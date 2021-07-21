STAIND Frontman's AARON LEWIS AND THE STATELINERS Announce US Tour Dates
July 21, 2021, 26 minutes ago
Staind frontman Aaron Lewis and his solo band, Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners, have announced a fall 2021 tour, kicking off on October 2 in Kansas and wrapping up on December 12 in Rochester, Washington.
Pre-sale tickets are available today at aaronlewismusic.com. Use the code: AFL2021. Tickets on sale to the public this Friday.
Tour dates:
October
2 - 365 Sports Complex - Inman, KS
7 - Texas Trust CU Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX
8 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA
15 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino - Salamanca, NY
17 - Municipal Auditorium - Charleston, WV
21 - the PIAZZA - Aurora, IL
22 - Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City - Kansas City, MO
23 - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Prior Lake, MN
28 - Kewadin Casino - Sault Ste. Marie, MI
29 - Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo - New Buffalo, MI
30 - Belterra Casino Resort - Florence, IN
November
3 - Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA
6 - Ocean Resort & Casino -Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City, NJ
20 - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV
21 - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV
December
3 - Talking Stick Resort - Scottsdale, AZ
5 - Pechanga Casino - emecula, CA
11 - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel - Rochester, WA
12 - Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel - Rochester, WA