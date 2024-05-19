STAIND - Original Drummer JON WYSOCKI Dead At The Age Of 53

Drummer Jon Wysocki, who sat behind the kit for Staind from 1995 - 2011, has passed away at the age of 53. Wysocki's death was announced by his bandmates in Lydia's Castle, via the following social media post:

"On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, Jon Wysocki passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly."

Staind has issued the following statement:

"We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together. From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family, and fans around the world who loved him."

Additionally, Staind frontman Aaron Lewis commented personally:

"I’m so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brother… fought with like a brother… cared for like a brother… worried about like a brother… cried over like a brother… because he was my brother in arms. My journey would’ve been different without him. The battles we fought together. The battles we fought against each other. The battles we fought side by side alone with our own demons. The battles we won and the battles we lost. He was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed. I’ll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. I’m so f*cking sad. He will be missed."

Following his departure from Staind, Jon Wysocki toured with Soil from 2011 - 2012. Soil has shared the following message:

"Today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being. It was an honor to have him in SOiL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend….."

All of us at BraveWords send our sincere condolences to Jon Wysocki's family, friends, bandmates, and fans. R.I.P.