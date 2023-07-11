STAIND Release "Cycle Of Hurting" Single And Lyric Video

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, have released a lyric video for their new single, “Cycle Of Hurting”, from their upcoming record, Confessions Of The Fallen, out September 15. Watch the clip below. Stream the single and pre-order the album here.

Confessions Of The Fallen marks Staind's return as a band after hiatus and is their first studio album in 12 years. The record features 10 pummelling rock anthems, including radio smash “Lowest In Me” and brand new single “Here And Now”.

Tracklist:

"Lowest In Me"

"Was Any Of It Real?"

"In This Condition"

"Here And Now"

"Out Of Time"

"Cycle Of Hurting"

"The Fray"

"Better Days"

"Hate Me Too"

"Confessions Of The Fallen"

"Cycle Of Hurting" lyric video:

"Lowest In Me” video:

See Staind tear it up live on tour this summer. Details and tickets available at staindofficial.com.

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)