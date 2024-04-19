STAIND Release New Song And Animated Video "Better Days" Feat. DOROTHY

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has released a new song, “Better Days” featuring Dorothy, from their latest album, Confessions Of The Fallen. Buy/stream the single here.

“Better Days,” an emotionally charged power ballad that is classic Staind, marks the first time the band has a featured artist on a song. Singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy brings her powerhouse vocals alongside Aaron Lewis, taking the sentiment of the song to the next level.

“This was a departure for me,” says Aaron Lewis. “It’s really the first time Staind explored a feature with a female guest vocalist. Once we started tracking I could tell the synergy was there. We didn’t have to pick harmonies, we didn’t have to analyze parts, they just happened. I’m stoked to have Dorothy on this single with me. Her talent and voice are incredible.”

“I had a great time tracking 'Better Days',” adds Dorothy. “It’s a beautiful song and I hope fans connect with it. I’m so grateful to Aaron for the opportunity.”

Watch an animated video for "Better Days" below:





(Photo - Steve Thrasher)