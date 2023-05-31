STAIND Release Official Video For “Lowest In Me”
May 31, 2023, an hour ago
Multi-platinum rock band Staind has released the official video for smash single, “Lowest In Me” from their forthcoming album, Confessions Of The Fallen, due this fall 2023 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.
The “Lowest In Me” video (directed by DJay Brawner) is set inside a mental institution, with the dark heaviness of the song fitting the despair of the asylum walls.
After 12 years, Staind comes back swinging with one of its heaviest songs to date. “Lowest In Me,” the debut single from the forthcoming album, Confessions Of The Fallen – their first new studio album since 2011 – is currently 8* on Billboard’s Top 10 Active Chart and climbing fast. The hit single is undeniably Staind at its hard-rocking best with a slightly industrial sound.
See Staind tear it up live on tour this summer. Tickets available at staindofficial.com.
Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.
“We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind's Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”
Staind solo dates:
July
13 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
14 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
Dates with Godsmack:
July
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August
2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
(Photo - Steve Thrasher)