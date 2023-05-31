STAIND Release Official Video For “Lowest In Me”

Multi-platinum rock band Staind has released the official video for smash single, “Lowest In Me” from their forthcoming album, Confessions Of The Fallen, due this fall 2023 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

The “Lowest In Me” video (directed by DJay Brawner) is set inside a mental institution, with the dark heaviness of the song fitting the despair of the asylum walls.

After 12 years, Staind comes back swinging with one of its heaviest songs to date. “Lowest In Me,” the debut single from the forthcoming album, Confessions Of The Fallen – their first new studio album since 2011 – is currently 8* on Billboard’s Top 10 Active Chart and climbing fast. The hit single is undeniably Staind at its hard-rocking best with a slightly industrial sound.

See Staind tear it up live on tour this summer. Tickets available at staindofficial.com.

Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the US in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.

“We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind's Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

Staind solo dates:

July

13 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

14 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Dates with Godsmack:

July

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August

2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)