STAIND Streaming "Mudshovel" From Upcoming It’s Been Awhile Live Album

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has released a live version of “Mudshovel” from their upcoming album, Live: It’s Been Awhile, out May 7 via Yap’em / Alchemy Recordings. Listen to “Mudshovel” below.

The classic “Mudshovel” is from Staind’s 1996 self-released debut album, Tormented which led to the band’s first record deal with Flip Records. “There hasn’t been a gig since we first wrote this song in ’96 where we haven’t played Mudshovel,” says Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. “It’s definitely become a fan favorite and I have as much fun playing it now as I did back then.”

Pre-order the album here.

Live: It’s Been Awhile tracklisting:

"Eyes Wide Open"

"Paper Jesus"

"Not Again"

"Fade"

"For You"

"Something"

"Intro"

"Crawl"

"Right Here"

"Outside"

"Paper Wings"

"So Far Away"

"Raw"

"It’s Been Awhile"

"Mudshovel"

“Mudshovel":

The forthcoming new album, Live: It’s Been Awhile will be accompanied by The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents. The series launches with Staind’s Live: It’s Been Awhile (From Foxwoods) concert, which streams globally on May 1. The Live: It’s Been Awhile album and concert were recorded at the band’s comeback show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October 2019. The never-before-seen concert celebrates the band’s reunion after a five-year hiatus.

Staind will also be performing their iconic multi-platinum 2001 album Break The Cycle in its entirety for a May 8 streaming event, exactly 20 years after the album’s release.

Both global streaming events debut at 2 PM, PDT / 5 PM, EDT / 10 PM, BST / 11 PM, CEST on their respective days and will be available on-demand for 72 hours. Watch the official trailer for The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series below.

Purchase tickets for one or both of the Staind global streaming events at StaindLive.com. Fans can also purchase bundles and VIP experiences, including exclusive merchandise, a custom Staind guitar autographed by the entire band, and a virtual meet & greet with the band.

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)