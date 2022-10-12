STÄLKER Surprise With 12” Double Single Vinyl To Be Released In November; "Ripped To Pieces" Music Video Posted

Speed metal trio, Stälker, are on a blazing roll with two full-length releases under their bullet belts. Now in the Year of the Beast, 2022 marks another batch of Necronomicon-induced incantations from Stälker, as the band releases a 12” double single as their fourth offering, Cranking Evil.

The release will be unveiled to the world on November 4 via Napalm Records. Boundless evil will spew from the musical cauldron as Daif, Nick, and Chris have cooked up two piercing cuts, “Ripped To Pieces” and “Kneel & Worship”.

Today, “Ripped To Pieces” has been unleashed along with an official video and dashes with uncontrollable speed towards the top. There is no stopping this speeding train to hell that Stälker is conducting! As said on “Ripped To Pieces”: “You’ll know his name. With no place to hide. Written in fire.”

Stälker on “Ripped to Pieces”: "What lays ahead? Where will you go? Fate is what you make, But tonight you’ll be… Ripped To Pieces." Watch the official video below.

Never hitting the brakes, Stälker’s underground punk attitude introduces a new age that unites metal and rock n’ roll with no sweat. The group’s 2017 full length debut, Shadow Of The Sword, brought a new voice to the speed metal scene as the band battered their way through the underground metal world with 10 riff-packed tracks of pure Judas Priest, Motörhead and Venom worship! Soon after, fans rejoiced as the band released their heavily awaited sophomore album, Black Majik Terror, in 2020. The album brought another onslaught of pure speed metal cacophony filled with more power and more riffs, enchanting metalheads and rock n’ rollers to open up mosh pits left and right.

Cranking Evil will be available in the following formats:

- 12” Double Single LTD White

- 12” Double Single LTD Red

- Digital Double Single

Pre-order here.

Cranking Evil tracklisting:

"Ripped To Pieces"

"Kneel & Worship"

"Ripped To Pieces" video:

Stälker are:

Daif King - Vocals & Bass

Chris Calavrias - Guitar

Nick Oakes - Drums

(Photo - Hannah Chapman)