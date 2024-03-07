STAMPEDERS Bassist RONNIE KING Dead At 76

Bassist and co-founder Ronnie King of Canadian rock trio, Stampeders, has died at the age of 76. King's passing was announced by drummer Kim Berly via the band’s Facebook page.

Berly's message states: "It is with sadness and love that we must announce the passing of our longtime friend and band mate Cornelis Van Sprang, known to most as Ronnie King. Ronnie died yesterday (March 4) at the Peter Lougheed Hospital in Calgary.

"The sudden drastic turn in his health took us all by surprise. As little as three weeks ago he was looking forward to doing one final tour with The Stampeders and was in a positive and optimistic state of mind. Sadly, it was not to be.

"Ronnie, Rich (Dobson), and I began making music together in the spring of 1966 and shortly thereafter left Calgary to pursue the dream of pop stardom in Toronto. The dream became reality five years later with the release of 'Carry Me' followed by our breakout hit 'Sweet City Woman'.

"For the last fifty-six years, the Stampeders have entertained Canadians from coast to coast with Ronnie’s irrepressible humor and willingness to do anything for a laugh setting the tone. We, who shared the stage of life with him, were, no doubt, the recipients of an extra-large dose of his larger-than-life persona, and we will miss him.

"The tour that was intended to be his final bow will now, instead, be our tribute to, and celebration of, our beautiful friend and partner. The show must go on… Ronnie wouldn’t have it any other way."

