STARDUST To Release Kingdom Of Illusion Album In June; "The Fire" Music Video Posted

Stardust is back with a new album! The up-and-coming melodic rockers have announced the forthcoming release of their second studio album, Kingdom Of Illusion, on June 16. The new album once again is a stunning showcase of the band's talents in the melodic rock / AOR genre, while simultaneously introducing their ability to effortlessly delve into a more hard rocking sound.

The first single from the album, "The Fire" is out today. Watch a music video for the track below, and pre-order/save Kingdom Of Illusion here.

Hungary's Stardust are one of the hottest new melodic rock bands to come out of the underground European scene in recent years. Their independently released self-titled debut EP stirred up quite a buzz in the underground melodic rock scene, which ultimately led to their signing to Frontiers Music Srl after some ardent fans of the band put them to the attention of label staff during one of the Frontiers Rock Festivals. The band released their debut full-length, Highway To Heartbreak, in October 2020 to great critical acclaim, proving that the early buzz generated by their EP was more than warranted.

Founded in 2015, Stardust's style is an amalgam of the classic melodic hard rock and AOR genres, with hooky choruses, beautiful keyboards, vocal harmonies, and loud guitars in the style of their favourite mid-80's bands, bringing to life this well beloved music in the 21st century. After the great reception to their debut album, Kingdom Of Illusion sees these ambitious rockers further developing and enhancing their sound for another truly delightful release.

Kingdom Of Illusion tracklisting:

"War"

"The Fire"

"Losing Me"

"Sacrifice"

"Love Sells"

"Heroes"

"One First Kiss"

"Make Me Feel Your Love"

"Ain’t No Woman"

"Sarah"

"Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)"

"The Fire" video:

Lineup:

Adam Stewart - Vocals

Facey - Guitars

Ben Martin - Bass

Dave Legrant - Keyboards

Peter Horn - Drums