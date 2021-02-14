STARS UNHINGED Releases Second Single “Run", Featuring Special Guest ZACH THRONE

Stars Unhinged has released their second single "Run", from the forthcoming album Rise. "Run" features special guest Zachary Throne (Corey Taylor, Bruce Kulick Band) on background vocals.

"Run" was produced by drummer Chiko Misomali (Bif Naked) at Rancho Relaxo Studios in Vancouver, BC. It was mixed by Doug Fury (Bif Naked) at Fortissimo Sound, and mastered by Jamie Sitar (D.O.A., Swollen Members, Bif Naked) at Outta Town Sound.

The track was recorded pre-pandemic with plans for a video to accompany the release. With the global lockdowns and uncertain travel restrictions, the band is currently streaming "Run", in addition to making it available on all music platforms.

Stars Unhinged is a Canadian modern hard rock band from Vancouver, formed in 2018 by Chiko Misomali (drummer for Bif Naked). What originally began as a song writing project, quickly became a full-fledged recording act with the inclusion of bassist Frank Cusenza, vocalist JB Mason and guitarist Mike Federici.

Though often compared to artists like Stone Sour, Sixx:A.M. and Velvet Revolver, it's each member's wealth of varied musical experience and influence which gives Stars Unhinged its fresh yet familiar rock ‘n’ roll sound.

Stars Unhinged's debut album Rise is scheduled for release in spring 2021. Check out their first single / video, "Fall In Line":

For further details, follow Stars Unhinged on Facebook.

(Photo by Kevin Faust)