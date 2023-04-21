STATIC ABYSS Feat. AUTOPSY Legends To Release Sophomore Album In June; "Wormskinned" Lyric Video Streaming

Static Abyss, featuring the duo of Greg Wilkinson (guitars/bass) and Chris Reifert (drums/vocals), both members of legendary American masters of sickness Autopsy, will release their sophomore album, Aborted From Reality, on June 30 via Peaceville Records.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the first single, "Wormskinned", below.

Aborted From Reality follows Static Abyss’ 2022 debut, Labyrinth Of Veins; itself a wild and contagious ride through a nightmarish soundscape. The album presents a stark contrast between a brutal wall of riffs and crawling darkly hypnotic guitar leads burying themselves under the skin, and combines for a sick and unnerving experience through death metal combined with crust and doom elements.

Chris’ unmistakable vocals come spewing from the depths of insanity in this soundtrack to an anxiety-filled dimension, backing up the twisted riffs from Greg’s own cauldron of mental chaos.

Aborted From Reality was recorded at Earhammer Studios in Oakland, CA, with engineering, mixing and mastering overseen by Greg himself. Following on from the debut release, cover art appears once again courtesy of All Things Rotten.

Tracklisting:

"Aborted From Reality"

"Wormskinned"

"Cathedral Of Vomit"

"Cerebral Ghost"

"Mind Tentacles"

"Poisoned Limbs"

"Horizon Of Cremains"

"Crosses And Coffins"

"Unrepentant Mutant Serpent"

"Dehumanized"

"The Static Abyss"

"Wormskinned" lyric video: