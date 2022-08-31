STATIC! - New Documentary Tackles History Of Heavy Metal Radio

DSN Music has announced plans to release the "rockumentary" film, "Static!", on Labor Day, September 5. The film covers the early days of heavy metal and hard rock radio.

Based in Chicago, the film unfolds the history and evolution of hard edged radio stations, who competed against traditional commercial broadcasters in the 1980s. "Static!" was produced by veteran broadcaster and film maker Guy Giuliano, and features various local hard rock and metal radio personalities such as Madd Maxx Hammer, Patrick Capone, Scott Davidson, and Rockin' Ron Simon discussing the era, and legendary metal stations such as Z-Rock, G-Force 1330 and others.

"Static!" calls out corporate commercial radio stations, who refused to add groups such as Metallica, Anthrax, Megadeth, Slayer, and Motörhead to their playlists, in order to satisfy advertisers.

"Static!" is narrated by rock radio personality Jason Lee Tipton, known on-air as "The Tiptonizer", who worked at stations such as the Z-Rock Network, Texas rock outlets KISS-FM, KRAD-FM, and currently D-Rock Radio. The documentary releases on Labor Day, September 5t, and will be available via the DSN Music YouTube channel.