STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce Leg 3 Of "The Machine Killer Tour"; Static-X Share "Otsego Placebo" Music Video

As 2024 gets underway and with the excitement around the upcoming February run of the Machine Killer tour, metal legends Static-X and Sevendust are announcing another leg of the popular touring package that will also feature rockers Dope and Lines Of Loyalty to take place in April and May.

For those unaware, The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, & Dope were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now 25 years later, the bands are returning for Leg 2 and Leg 3 based on the success of the 2023 run.

The new dates will kick off on April 28 in Salt Lake City, UT and run through May 18 where it wraps up in Minneapolis, MN. The tour will make stops in San Francisco, CA (April 30); Vancouver, BC (May 5); Spokane, WA (May 10) and Omaha, NE (May 16) to name a few.

The bands will also be appearing at the sold-out Sick New World Fest on April 27 in Las Vegas. More information on tickets for all shows and VIP packages can be found via static-x.com and sevendust.com.

The Machine Killer 2024 Leg 3 tour dates

April

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

30 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway

May

2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

3 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

4 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater

5 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

7 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

13 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

15 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

17 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth

With the release of the upcoming album Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 just weeks away (out January 26), industrial music icons Static-X are releasing a new music video for the song “Otsego Placebo” from Project Regeneration: Vol. 1.

The song is the first piece of original music that the band created without Wayne Static. The music was written and performed by the original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0.

“Otsego Placebo” was a fan-favorite from Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and shows that Static-X is back and stronger than ever.

“This is a brand-new Static-X song,” says Tony Campos, “but we approached it with the same spirit as the other songs on Project Regeneration. I really feel like we captured that old school Static-X/Evil Disco sound, even though Wayne wasn’t involved in the writing on this one. Xer0 really delivered with the vocals on this track and this is one of my favorites from the batch of these new songs.”

The music video features live performance footage of the current lineup from the first leg of the incredibly popular Machine Killer tour and can be seen below:

Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 was always planned as a companion piece to the original Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and the two records combined feature all of the remaining material discovered on tape of Wayne Static. The new album was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild.

All vinyl record and digipack bundles come with a limited-edition double sleeve, which both Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and Project Regeneration: Vol. 2are able to slide into. This allows both albums to be housed together as the completed set they were always intended to be.

Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is now available for pre-order in various configurations including limited color vinyl, limited shirts, hoodies and more, here.