STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce Second Leg Of The Machine Killer Tour
September 20, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for The Machine Killer Tour, metal legends Sevendust and Static-X are announcing a second leg in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, and Dope were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year.
Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year - the first leg of the tour is this October - where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the GOLD certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the recently released, chart-topping fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.
The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, SC before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, KY. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, FL (February 4), Huntington, NY (February 14), Pittsburgh, PA (February 19) and Madison, WI (February 26) among other. Rockers Dope and newcomers Lines of Loyalty will continue to act as support for The Machine Killer Tour. The public on sale for the second leg is Friday, September 22 and more information on tickets for all shows and VIP packages can be found via static-x.org, or sevendust.com.
The Machine Killer dates:
October
6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum
8 - Little Rock AK – The Hall
10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs
13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall
17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde
19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock
20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center
22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre
26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock
30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November
1 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern
February
1 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
2 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
3 – Ft. Lauderdale FL – Revolution
4 – Tampa FL – Hard Rock Event Center
6 – Charlotte NC – The Fillmore
7 – Norfolk VA – The NorVa
9 – Atlantic City NJ – Tropicana
10 – Sayreville NJ – Starland Ballroom
12 – Stroudsburg PA – Sherman Theater
13 – New Haven CT – College Street Music Hall
14 – Huntington NY – The Paramount
16 – Worcester MA – The Palladium
17 – Buffalo NY – Buffalo Riverworks
18 – Toronto BC – Pickering Resort Casino
19 – Pittsburgh PA – Stage AE
21 – Columbus OH – Kemba Live
22 – Cleveland OH – Agora Theater
23 – Grand Rapids MI – 20 Monroe Live
24 – Chicago IL – Radius
26 – Madison WI – The Sylvee
27 – Newport KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
(Static-x photo - Jeremy Saffer; Sevendust photo - Chuck Brueckmann)