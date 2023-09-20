STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce Second Leg Of The Machine Killer Tour

Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for The Machine Killer Tour, metal legends Sevendust and Static-X are announcing a second leg in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, and Dope were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year.

Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year - the first leg of the tour is this October - where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the GOLD certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the recently released, chart-topping fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.

The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, SC before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, KY. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, FL (February 4), Huntington, NY (February 14), Pittsburgh, PA (February 19) and Madison, WI (February 26) among other. Rockers Dope and newcomers Lines of Loyalty will continue to act as support for The Machine Killer Tour. The public on sale for the second leg is Friday, September 22 and more information on tickets for all shows and VIP packages can be found via static-x.org, or sevendust.com.

The Machine Killer dates:

October

6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

8 - Little Rock AK – The Hall

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs

13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November

1 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern

February

1 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

2 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

3 – Ft. Lauderdale FL – Revolution

4 – Tampa FL – Hard Rock Event Center

6 – Charlotte NC – The Fillmore

7 – Norfolk VA – The NorVa

9 – Atlantic City NJ – Tropicana

10 – Sayreville NJ – Starland Ballroom

12 – Stroudsburg PA – Sherman Theater

13 – New Haven CT – College Street Music Hall

14 – Huntington NY – The Paramount

16 – Worcester MA – The Palladium

17 – Buffalo NY – Buffalo Riverworks

18 – Toronto BC – Pickering Resort Casino

19 – Pittsburgh PA – Stage AE

21 – Columbus OH – Kemba Live

22 – Cleveland OH – Agora Theater

23 – Grand Rapids MI – 20 Monroe Live

24 – Chicago IL – Radius

26 – Madison WI – The Sylvee

27 – Newport KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

(Static-x photo - Jeremy Saffer; Sevendust photo - Chuck Brueckmann)