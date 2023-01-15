STATIC-X, DOPE, MURDERDOLLS Guitarist TRIPP EISEN Launches Official Website

Tripp Eisen announces the launch of his long-awaited website, the official home for all content regarding his noteworthy career.

TrippEisen.com will chronicle his time as lead guitarist and songwriter for his most prominent bands: Static-X, Dope, Murderdolls and Roughhouse, with whom he toured and wrote some of their biggest hits, including Static-X’s “The Only” and “Die MF Die” by Dope.

The site will continually grow in content with photos, audio, video and more; covering not only Tripp’s 15 previous bands, but also promoting his three current music projects, including Face Without Fear.

The site will also be one of the destinations for Tripp’s upcoming podcast: The Dope On Static-X, a limited series which will highlight the amazing career of platinum-selling band, Static-X, and recount fond memories of the late, great Wayne Static with some of the people who were closest to him.

Featured guests will also offer their musings on the current version of Static-X and Tripp’s involvement in the band’s reunion, and dispel some of the misinformation that’s been out there in recent years and why the band is making intense efforts to silence Tripp. The podcast will also delve into the history and interesting stories about Tripp’s former bands Dope and Murderdolls.