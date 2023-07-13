STATUS QUO - Rufus Publications Announces "Portraits Of Status Quo" Book; Video Trailer

Rufus Publications has announced the release of the new book, Portraits Of Status Quo. A video trailer can be viewed below.

Portraits Of Status Quo is a photographic celebration of the glory years of Status Quo through the ’70s and into the mid-’80s. Starting life in the early 1960s, after a series of line-up and name changes, the band became Status Quo in 1969. It was in the early ’70s that the band moved away from their psychedelic 60s roots and became a full on hard rock/boogie machine with a stream of successful albums and singles. Along with a change to their sound, came a change in image, moving into faded denim and t-shirts, creating their iconic ’70s look. With more than 60 chart hits in the UK, Quo are one of the most successful hard rock bands of the ’70s and ’80s.

The book features hundreds of classic and unseen, carefully restored black and white images of Quo at play and playing live on a series of stunning, unforgettable tours. The book concentrates on the ’70s and finishes with the band at Live Aid in 1985. Contributing photographers include PG Brunelli, Chris Walter, Fin Costello, Barry Plummer, Michael Putland and more.

This unofficial book is 230mm square, case-bound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt-coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies and sells for £55 plus shipping.

The first two hundred pre-orders ship with a free Telecaster Geepin badge worth £6.95.

In addition to this, a much larger, ultra-limited Leather and Metal Edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase with a screen printed logo in a run of 50 numbered copies. This will sell for £500.

The books will go on sale on Friday, July 14 at 3 PM, UK time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before August 31. The books will ship worldwide in October 2023.

The books can be ordered here.