STATUS QUO - Softcover Version Of Over And Done Due In July 2022

Over And Done is a celebration of the classic Status Quo line-up of Rossi, Parfitt, Lancaster and Coghlan, and is built around a huge selection of mainly, unpublished on and off stage photos from the seventies, alongside those from the 2013/14 reunion. Words come from long-standing, devoted Quo fan Alan Stutz who has seen the band in excess of one hundred times since 1976, including every London show the classic line-up played in the '70s, plus the very last show performed in Dublin.

This unique book encapsulates the excitement of the ultimate Status Quo line-up in all its glory and is topped off with a foreword by John Coghlan. With the sad passing of Rick Parfitt in 2016 and Alan Lancaster in 2021, the 2013/14 reunion proved to be the last chance to witness the legendary four on stage. This book will help bring back some of the excitement and memories that every Quo fan who witnessed the classic band will have. This is a beautiful memento of moments in Quo history that sadly are now truly over and done. This is the softcover version of Status Quo Over And Done Hardback Limited Edition, which is now sold out.

Publication date is set for July 22nd, 2022.

