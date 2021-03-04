STEEL BEARING HAND To Release Slay In Hell In April; New Track Streaming Now

Texas death thrash war bringers Steel Bearing Hand will release their Slay In Hell full-length April 2nd.

Slay In Hell comes adorned in the diabolic cover illustration of Vrugarthdoom and vomits forth six hellish hymns that pay their respects to the masters – namely Celtic Frost, Slayer, and Autopsy – while maintaining a singular unholy vibe.

As a precursor to the record’s release, Steel Bearing Hand offers up opening track “Command Of The Infernal Exarch” for communal devouring. Issues the band, “‘Command Of The Infernal Exarch’ depicts a descent into Hell to become a knight in Lucifer’s force in order to kill God and usurp the throne of Heaven. The process of transformation from Mortal to Demon is described, along with the arsenal at hand and the tactics employed in the war on Heaven, God, all his Earthly servants, and the heavenly host.”

Slay In Hell will be released on CD and vinyl via Carbonized Records, and cassette through Carbonized and Cimmerian Strength Productions.

Tracklisting:

"Command Of The Infernal Exarch"

"Lich Gate"

"Tombspawn"

"Per Tenebras Ad Lucem"

"'Til Death And Beyond"

"Ensanguined"

For further details, visit Steel Bearing Hand on Facebook.