STEEL PANTHER – America’s Got Talent Is “About To Get A Whole Lot More Metal”

Steel Panther has revealed they will be on America’s Got Talent – the season premiere airs May 30 at 8 PM EST. Will notorious judge Simon Cowell be prepared to feel the steel?

The band says on social media: “AGT is about to get a whole lot more metal. Don’t miss the season premiere next Tuesday (5/30) at 8 PM local.”

About America’s Got Talent: “Undiscovered talent of all ages -- singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more -- appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show's host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize. A select few join the most memorable and extraordinary acts from previous years, along with favorite contestants from other international Got Talent franchises, and return to the stage to show off their talents in hopes of impressing the judges' panel once again and taking home the title of America's ‘World Champion.’”

(Photo - David Jackson)