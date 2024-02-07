STEEL PANTHER Announce More "On The Prowl World Tour 2024" Dates

With Groundhog’s Day behind us (Phil didn’t see his shadow if you missed it) and as the world gets ready to celebrate another leap year on February 29, California’s greatest export, Steel Panther, is announcing additional dates to their On The Prowl World Tour 2024.

The band comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass) will kick off the tour on April 18 in Omaha, NE and run through May 18 where it wraps up in San Antonio, TX. The 21-city trek will make stops in Denver, CO (April 19); Seattle, WA (April 27); Nashville, TN (May 8) and Austin, TX (May 17) to name a few.

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

“In the event you haven’t heard the amazing news already – aside from Punxsutawney Phil not seeing his shadow, Steel Panther is adding dates to our On The Prowl World Tour 2024. No matter your age, education level, financial strata, relationship status or kinky perversions – we implore you to come see the most irreverent, bombastic, slippery, sweaty, damp and dank heavy metal show ever put on by four beautiful, young men in spandex,” explains Stix Zadinia of Steel Panther.

New dates:

April

18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Live @ the Spokane Tribe Casino

27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

30 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub

May

2 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall

3 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

4 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

5 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

8 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow – Myrtle Beach Bike Week

11 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

15 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

16 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

18 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Previously announced dates

February (Moon Fever opening)

14 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

16 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

22 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

23 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

24 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

(Photo - David Jackson)