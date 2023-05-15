STEEL PANTHER Announce Next US Leg Of The "On The Prowl" Tour
May 15, 2023, 27 minutes ago
California’s greatest export, Steel Panther, are hitting the road again in support of their latest album. The band is announcing the next US leg of their On The Prowl tour that starts in July.
The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13 in Huntington, NY before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on August 19. The tour will make stops in Richmond, VA; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA and Ventura, CA to name a few.
The latest tour comes on the heels of the recently played US tour as well as the current European tour that features multiple sold-out shows. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.
US dates:
July
13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater
15 - Saylorsburg, PA - Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage
16 - Mashantucket, CT - Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods
18 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork
20 - Richmond, VA - The National
21 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park
22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
25 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
26 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
28 - Destin, FL - Club LA
29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
August
1 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live
2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
3 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
5 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
(Photo - David Jackson)