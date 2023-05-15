STEEL PANTHER Announce Next US Leg Of The "On The Prowl" Tour

California’s greatest export, Steel Panther, are hitting the road again in support of their latest album. The band is announcing the next US leg of their On The Prowl tour that starts in July.

The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13 in Huntington, NY before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on August 19. The tour will make stops in Richmond, VA; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA and Ventura, CA to name a few.

The latest tour comes on the heels of the recently played US tour as well as the current European tour that features multiple sold-out shows. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.

US dates:

July

13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater

15 - Saylorsburg, PA - Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

16 - Mashantucket, CT - Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

18 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

20 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park

22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

25 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

26 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

28 - Destin, FL - Club LA

29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

August

1 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

3 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

5 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

(Photo - David Jackson)