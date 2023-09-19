STEEL PANTHER Announce On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023

Get your hoes, hoes, hoes ready! On the heels of two headline-making appearances on the current season of America’s Got Talent, Steel Panther are announcing their upcoming holiday tour in support of their latest album. The On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 is set to kick off this December.

Steel Panther will be stuffing stockings for all the naughty housewives on the 12-city trek that will kick off on December 1 in Cleveland, OH and wrap up in St. Louis, MO on December 17. The tour will make stops in Flint, MI (December 5), Pittsburgh, PA (December 10) and Louisville, KY (December 16) among others. Spreading holiday cheer with Steel Panther are Seattle rockers Moon Fever.

More information on tickets and VIP experiences - which make the perfect holiday gift for anyone - can be found here.

On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 dates:

December

1 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

3 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

8 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

15 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

(Photo - David Jackson)