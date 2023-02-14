STEEL PANTHER Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Release Of "Friends With Benefits" NSFW Music Video; Band Releases "Rock N’ Talk" Phone App

With less than two weeks until the release of their sixth studio album, On The Prowl, and to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Steel Panther are back with their latest music video from the album.

The NSFW video is for the track “Friends With Benefits” and is a song that lyrically explores a mutually beneficial relationship between two consenting adults. The music video - directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast – is Steel Panther’s take on the immensely popular show Shark Tank. The band appears in Panther Den as they try and pitch a series of creative ideas to four high-powered cougars. Products such as the Glorious Hole, The Coolcumber and Slikknutz all sound like meaningful creations until Michael Starr arrives selling himself and his companionship package. The band performs in front of the panel of female business leaders and by the time the song is over – there are more than just their wallets out.

Always the innovators and constantly finding new ways to expand their societal footprint, Steel Panther are releasing their first-ever application for mobile phones called Rock N’ Talk. The app works like any other popular dating app, but this one is based around subscribers that share a mutual love of the band. People can sign up and connect with other individuals in their cities and make plans to meet up at shows and develop friendships all thanks to their common interest in the band comprised of Michael Starr, Satchel, Stix Zadinia and Spyder.

The app will also look to expand to integrate other artists in the future. The app and sign-up will be free and is available for all smart phones now. Fans that want to sign up for Rock N’ Talk can go here to download the app.

Steel Panther's sixth studio album, On The Prowl, will be available worldwide on February 24. The album was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records, here.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.”

On The Prowl tracklisting:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"

"Friends With Benefits"

"On Your Instagram"

"Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"

"1987"

"Teleporter"

"Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

"Magical Vagina"

"All That And More"

"One Pump Chump"

"Pornstar"

"Ain’t Dead Yet"

"Sleeping On The Rollaway"

"1987" video:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" video:

Steel Panther recently announced a massive world tour. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour.

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.

On The Prowl World Tour 2023 dates:

February

24 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

25 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

March

1 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

10 - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live

11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

22 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

25 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club Stage

29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

31 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

April

1 - Denver , CO - The Fillmore

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

May

14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

26 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue

28 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

(Photo - David Jackson)