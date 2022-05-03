STEEL PANTHER - Charvel Unveils New SATCHEL Signature Pro-Mod DK22 Guitar (Video)

Charvel has unveiled the Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M guitar in Satin White Bengal. See Steel Panther’s dive-bombing, bitchin’ ripper break down his new signature model in the clip below.

Charvel: "Proudly flying the neon flag of 1980s-era Sunset Strip glam metal with a healthy dose of satirical swagger, there is truly no band quite like Steel Panther.

As the band continues to conquer stages around the world with their explosive live shows, one of the many reasons for the fireworks is the expert fretwork of their guitarist Satchel.

It’s impossible to miss Satchel due to his flowing hair, fluorescent spandex, ripping riffs, soaring solos and trademark Charvel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 with tiger stripes across the body. Previously, you’ve seen him play these guitars in Neon Yellow, Neon Green and even Satin Purple, and now we have the new Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M in Satin White.

From its eye-catching Satin White Bengal tiger-striped finish to the versatile Fishman Fluence Classic humbucking pickups, this guitar is ready to carry the metal torch."