STEEL PANTHER Drummer STIX ZADINIA Launches Stix Zadindustries With Introductory Video

Want Steel Panther Stix Zadinia to play drums on your song? Maybe you just want some advice? Or maybe you just need a bitchin' new shirt. Stix Zadindustries is here for you! Check out all the details now at stixzadindustries.com.

Every company needs a killer slogan, and Stix Zadindustries is no exception - Let's Kick Today's Ass In The Balls!

Ready to bang your brain with rhythm and knowledge? Whether you want to chat or bang,

Stix Zadindustries has something for everyone. Yes. Seriously, everyone.

Custom Drum Track - You wrote a song, but you’re not a drummer. You could use loops, but so could everyone else. Set your song apart with custom drum tracks by Stix Zadinia.

Everything Else - Advice on navigating the music biz? Thoughts on Drum technique? Steel Panther war stories? Whatever you want to chat about, Stix is here for you.