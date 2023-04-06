STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Featured In Premier Guitar Rig Rundown (Video)

Hot off the release of their latest album, Steel Panther is re-invading America. While in Nashville, before they played a blistering set for a packed crowd at Marathon Music Works, lead guitarist Satchel invited Premier Guitar’s John Bohlinger to soundcheck to show off his mighty rig. Check out the video below.

Steel Panther's sixth studio album, On The Prowl, is out now. The album was produced by Steel Panther and is available to order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and two different color variant vinyl records, here.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.”

On The Prowl tracklisting:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"

"Friends With Benefits"

"On Your Instagram"

"Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"

"1987"

"Teleporter"

"Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

"Magical Vagina"

"All That And More"

"One Pump Chump"

"Pornstar"

"Ain’t Dead Yet"

"Sleeping On The Rollaway"

“Friends With Benefits” video:

"1987" video:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" video:

Steel Panther's On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is underway. Crobot and Tragedy join the band on the North American tour.

Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.

On The Prowl World Tour 2023 dates:

April

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

May

14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

26 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue

28 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street