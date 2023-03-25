STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Talks '80s Riffs And Licks With NICK BOWCOTT For Sweetwater (Video)

Who better embodies the distinctive, neon-soaked, animal print–laden, cranked-up-to-eleven ethos of the 1980s hair metal style than Steel Panther’s lead shredder, Satchel? Armed with his slick, zebra-patterned signature Charvel Pro-Mod DK22, Satchel joins Nick Bowcott at Sweetwater to talk all things riffs, rock, and why the groundbreaking work of ‘80s metal music has never been more impactful. Check it out below.

Steel Panther's sixth studio album, On The Prowl, is out now. The album was produced by Steel Panther and is available to order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and two different color variant vinyl records, here.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.”

On The Prowl tracklisting:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"

"Friends With Benefits"

"On Your Instagram"

"Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"

"1987"

"Teleporter"

"Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

"Magical Vagina"

"All That And More"

"One Pump Chump"

"Pornstar"

"Ain’t Dead Yet"

"Sleeping On The Rollaway"

“Friends With Benefits” video:

"1987" video:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" video:

Steel Panther's On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is underway. Crobot and Tragedy join the band on the North American tour.

Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.

On The Prowl World Tour 2023 dates:

March

25 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club Stage

29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

31 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

April

1 - Denver , CO - The Fillmore

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

May

14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

26 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue

28 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street