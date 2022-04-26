STEEL PANTHER Performs BULLETBOYS Hit "Smooth Up In Ya" With Vocalist MARQ TORIEN (Video)

The famed Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles celebrated its 50th anniversary on April 24th parking lot party. The nine hour event featured performances by Steel Panther, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Orgy, Crazy Town, Pretty Boy Floyd, Kurt Deimer, Metal Knights and Whiskey Dogz.

Fan-filmed video of BulletBoys frontman Marq Torien performing the bands' hit "Smooth Up In Ya" with Steel Panther is available below.

Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister loved the venue so much that he relocated to West Hollywood to be closer to it. During the last two decades of his life, he was a daily fixture at the legendary joint whenever he wasn’t on tour. A memorial statue was erected on the back patio in his honor in 2016. A mural of Lemmy also graces the building.