STEEL PANTHER Performs "Death To All But Metal" On NBC's America's Got Talent

Earlier this evening, Steel Panther performed "Death To All But Metal" - with slightly rewritten lyrics - on NBC's America's Got Talent. Video can be viewed below. Only two acts from tonight's television broadcast will advance in the competition with the ultimate $1 million prize.

Judge Simon Cowell stated, "I didn't like it... I loved it! It's like, you take yourselves seriously because you've done this for a long time, and it shows. But you don't take yourselves seriosuly, which is what I like. They're like KISS. I'm going to say this. I know we're early on in the season, this has been my favorite live show act so far."

Voting is now open! There are two ways to show America that #HeavyMetalRules! Use the AGT official app (available on the App Store + Google Play), or visit NBC.com/AGTVote.

You can submit 10 votes per platform. 20 votes total. Voting closes at 7AM ET / 4AM PT on Wednesday, August 30th.

The original video for "Death To All But Metal", which appeared on Steel Panther's debut album, Feel The Steel, released in 2009, can be seen below.

Steel Panther's sixth studio album, On The Prowl, is out now. The album was produced by Steel Panther and is available to order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and two different color variant vinyl records, here.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.”

On The Prowl tracklisting:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"

"Friends With Benefits"

"On Your Instagram"

"Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"

"1987"

"Teleporter"

"Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

"Magical Vagina"

"All That And More"

"One Pump Chump"

"Pornstar"

"Ain’t Dead Yet"

"Sleeping On The Rollaway"

“Friends With Benefits” video:

"1987" video:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)" video:

One of Canada’s favourite metal imports, Steel Panther, are on the road again in support of their latest album, On The Prowl, and they’re not doing the all too familiar ‘one and done’ Canadian stop in Toronto. They’ll be stopping in almost every province, going from coast to coast starting in Nova Scotia on September 6th and wrapping up the month-long Canadian leg in British Columbia on September 28th. So wherever you are, get ready for the show of your life.

Canadian dates:

September

6 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

7 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

9 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

10 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

12 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

14 - Toronto, ON - History

16 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

17 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

21 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

22 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

26 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

27 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

28 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade Convention Centre