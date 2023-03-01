STEEL PANTHER Release Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes), Episode 7 (Video)
Steel Panther have released the new video below, stating: "This week, Michael and Satchel kick back in the recliners to bring you the daddy style you know your week was missing. Grab a drink from the mini-fridge and enjoy!"
Steel Panther's sixth studio album, On The Prowl, is out now. The album was produced by Steel Panther and is available to order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and two different color variant vinyl records, here.
From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.”
On The Prowl tracklisting:
"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"
"Friends With Benefits"
"On Your Instagram"
"Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"
"1987"
"Teleporter"
"Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)
"Magical Vagina"
"All That And More"
"One Pump Chump"
"Pornstar"
"Ain’t Dead Yet"
"Sleeping On The Rollaway"
“Friends With Benefits” video:
"1987" video:
"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" video:
Steel Panther's On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is underway. Crobot and Tragedy join the band on the North American tour.
Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.
On The Prowl World Tour 2023 dates:
March
1 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
3 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
10 - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live
11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
22 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
25 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club Stage
29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
31 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
April
1 - Denver , CO - The Fillmore
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
8 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
May
14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
17 - Manchester, UK - Academy
18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
25 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
26 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue
28 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
(Photo - David Jackson)