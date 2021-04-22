STEEL PANTHER Return To Livestreams With "Fans Come First" Live From The Viper Room On May 22

As Los Angeles begins to re-open and vaccinations continue to roll out globally, Steel Panther are giving the world the perfect way to kick-off the summer with the Fans Come First livestream.

Broadcasting live on May 22 - the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend, the performance marks the band’s first livestream since the cancelation of GobbleFest last December. The show will stream globally at 2 PM, PDT (Los Angeles), 5 PM, EDT (NYC) and 10 PM, BST (London).

Fans Come First will differ from any other livestream the band has done since the setlist will be curated directly from the Fanthers. Fans can visit steelpantherrocks.com to submit suggestions for the set list and upload videos (encouraged to be as short as possible) of themselves talking about how they discovered Steel Panther or their favorite song, etc. The videos will be shared throughout the Fans Come First event. Tickets for the show are $15 each with a portion of the proceeds for each ticket sold going to benefit Dogs Without Borders. Fans who purchased tickets under 2 for $20 promotion last year will automatically have access to the show. The stream will be available until June 6th and ticket buyers will have access to the Rockbuster Video Archive to watch past streams as well from the time they purchase the ticket until that date. For more information and to purchase tickets, head here.

“It has been over six months since we have been able to do a livestream from Los Angeles. With summer just around the corner, we figured now is the perfect time to come together with the fans and help some dogs while at it. The fact the fans will be picking the set list for this one is something that we couldn’t be more excited for. It is going to an adventure for us as much as it will be for them,” explains Steel Panther.



Recently, Steel Panther decided to pay tribute to the legend Eddie Van Halen in the best way they know how - by going back to their cover band beginnings. The band recorded their interpretation of the seminal tunes “Beautiful Girls” and “D.O.A.” from the classic album Van Halen II. The songs have been some of Steel Panther’s favorites to play live and that became the inspiration to actually record them after all these years. The tracks are available via all streaming and digital platforms and the band filmed quarantine style music videos for each track. Everything for “Beautiful Girls” and “D.O.A.” can be found here.

(Photo - David Jackson)