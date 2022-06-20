STEEL PANTHER Rocks Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Professionally-filmed footage of Steel Panther's full set at Hellfest 2022 in Clisson, France on June 18 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Goin' In The Backdoor"

"Tomorrow Night"

"Asian Hooker"

"All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let Me Cum In"

"Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

"Weenie Ride"

"17 Girls In A Row"

"Community Property"

"Death To All But Metal"

"Gloryhole"

Catch Steel Panther live in concert at the following shows:

June

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Markethalle

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Markethalle

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock Fest

26 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

July

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

2 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hala Open Air

3 - Telfs, Austria - Rathausaal

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachtof

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Trubinhalle

8 - Ballenstadt, Germany - Rockharz

10 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

11 - Paris, France - Bataclan

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

14 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

15 - Fuengirola, Spain - Metal Paradise Festival

August

10 - Honolulu, HI – The Republik

October

17 - Auckland, NZ - The Powerstation (with Sevendust)

19 - Melbourne, AU - Margaret Court Arena (with Sevendust)

21 - New Castle West, AU - NEX (with Sevendust)

22 - Sydney, AU - Horden Pavilion (with Sevendust)

23 - Brisbane, AU - Eatons Hill (with Sevendust)

28 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino