STEEL PANTHER Rocks Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
June 20, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Professionally-filmed footage of Steel Panther's full set at Hellfest 2022 in Clisson, France on June 18 can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Goin' In The Backdoor"
"Tomorrow Night"
"Asian Hooker"
"All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"
"Let Me Cum In"
"Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne cover)
"Weenie Ride"
"17 Girls In A Row"
"Community Property"
"Death To All But Metal"
"Gloryhole"
Catch Steel Panther live in concert at the following shows:
June
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Markethalle
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Markethalle
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock Fest
26 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
28 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
29 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
July
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
2 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hala Open Air
3 - Telfs, Austria - Rathausaal
5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachtof
7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Trubinhalle
8 - Ballenstadt, Germany - Rockharz
10 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
11 - Paris, France - Bataclan
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
14 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
15 - Fuengirola, Spain - Metal Paradise Festival
August
10 - Honolulu, HI – The Republik
October
17 - Auckland, NZ - The Powerstation (with Sevendust)
19 - Melbourne, AU - Margaret Court Arena (with Sevendust)
21 - New Castle West, AU - NEX (with Sevendust)
22 - Sydney, AU - Horden Pavilion (with Sevendust)
23 - Brisbane, AU - Eatons Hill (with Sevendust)
28 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino