STEEL PANTHER Share Official Performance Video For "Eyes Of A Panther"

In an already distinguished career spanning multiple decades, California’s greatest export Steel Panther continue to create career milestones for themselves. The band performed on the season premiere of the popular Network Television Show America’s Got Talent and wowed the judges getting themselves advanced to the live rounds later this summer. The band received a standing ovation before the first note of their Feel The Steel classic “Eyes Of A Panther” was ever played.

Judge and renowned music mastermind Simon Cowelll commented: “Standing ovation and you haven’t done anything.”

The complete panel of judges – Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara – gave the band their own ovation after the performance with Cowell stating: “You’re so talented. It’s so clear that you’ve been doing this a long time because you don’t get good like this overnight.” He then sums up his experience watching the band with: “Everything about that audition for me was just brilliant.”

The band received four “YES” votes and another ovation from the audience. Steel Panther was featured in their new season trailer that can be seen below. The video for the full performance will be available in the near future.

The band are currently wrapping up a successful European tour and have just released a music video for “Eyes Of A Panther”. The live performance video was captured on the recent tour and shows the loyal army of Fanthers the band has made around the globe. The video was directed by Josh Partridge and can be seen below:

Steel Panther recently announced the next US leg of their On The Prowl tour that starts in July. The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13 in Huntington, NY before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on August 19. The tour will make stops in Richmond, VA; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA and Ventura, CA to name a few.

The latest tour comes on the heels of the recently played US tour as well as the current European tour that features multiple sold-out shows.

More World Tour dates will be announced in the near future. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.