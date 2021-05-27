STEEL PANTHER Shares "The Burden Of Being Wonderful" From Fans Come First Livestream

"A huge thank you to everyone who turned out for our Fans Come First livestream on Saturday (May 22nd)," says Steel Panther.

"If you missed the show or want to relive the party, you can snag a ticket to watch it on demand now through June 6th here. Need a little something to whet your appetite? Check out 'The Burden Of Being Wonderful'."

The one and only, often imitated but never replicated, Steel Panther has announced new dates for their Heavy Metal Rules Tour. All shows will be socially distanced and include other safety protocols. Confirmed venues are as listed:

June

3 - Chesterfield, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

5 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon

6 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

19 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Outdoors

20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom (Early and Late Show)

24 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

25 - Austin, TX - Emo's

26 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

July

3 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

9 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino

10 - East Moline, IL - Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's (Early and Late Show)

13 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub

14 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center