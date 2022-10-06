STEEL PANTHER To Release On The Prowl Album In February; "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)" Music Video Streaming

On the heels of the recent addition of Spyder as their full-time bassist, California rock legends Steel Panther are announcing their sixth studio album, On The Prowl. The album is schedule for release on February 24, 2023 and features 13 new tracks from the creative brains of Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder.

On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records, here.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.” The first single from On The Prowl is the memorable “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight).” A music video for the song can be seen below.

“The song and video are an absolute public service announcement. People have been asking Steel Panther for advice on life, love and the pursuit of happiness for decades. ‘Never Too Late’ is a reminder to never give up, follow your heart, realize your dreams, overcome your challenges, navigate the rough seas, reach for stars and any other cliché you have in your pocket. Basically, what we are saying it is never too late to get some pu**y tonight,” explains Stix Zadinia.

On The Prowl tracklisting:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"

"Friends With Benefits"

"On Your Instagram"

"Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"

"1987"

"Teleporter"

"Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

"Magical Vagina"

"All That And More"

"One Pump Chump"

"Pornstar"

"Ain’t Dead Yet"

"Sleeping On The Rollaway"

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" video:

As Steel Panther has ventured into the musical instrument space with the successful release of three guitar pedals: the legendary Pu**y Melter, Poontang Boomerang and Butthole Burner; the band is back with another must-have piece of gear – the 1987 pedal. The pedal is a combination distortion and delay pedal that can give any guitarist the signature sound of that classic year. The pedal will retail for $198.70 (see what we did there?) and as only Steel Panther can describe: “With the grit of 100 chainsaws and the ability to repeat itself more than that super stoned dude from Chemistry Class, it is truly the ultimate badass accessory…next to eyeliner.”

The band is also making limited number of Charvel Custom Satchel 1987 Guitars. The 1987 pedal and Charvel Custom Satchel 1987 Guitars are available for pre-order here.

Steel Panther recently announced a US tour, Claus & Paws Holiday Party. The eight-city tour will kick off In late November after the band wraps up their recently announced Canadian leg of the Res-Erections tour 2022. The holiday shows will be sure to bring out the ho-ho-hoes to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, New York and Connecticut. More information on tickets and purchase links for all shows can be found at this location.

Res-Erections 2022 Fall Tour Dates with Black Stone Cherry:

October

28 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

29 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Casino

30 - Grand Prairie, AB - The Bowes At Bonnetts Energy Centre

November

1 - Saskatoon, SK - The Coors Event Centre

3 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina Show Lounge

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

5 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Grill *

7 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

9 - London, ON - London Music Hall

10 - Toronto, ON - History

11 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

12 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

(* Steel Panther Only / No Black Stone Cherry)

A Claus & Paws Holiday Party Tour Dates:

November

26 - Sault St. Marie - Kewadin Casino

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

29 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

30 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

December

2 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino

3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

4 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

