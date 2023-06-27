STEEL PANTHER TV Presents: Are You Metal?, Episode #7 (Video)

Steel Panther TV has released the new video below, stating: "What happens when we let Satchel guest host an episode of "America's Favorite YouTube based Heavy Metal Game Show*"? One word: Chaos. * Don't fact check us. It's fuckin' TRUE!"

Steel Panther are on the road again in support of their latest album, On The Prowl, and they’re not doing the all too familiar ‘one and done’ Canadian stop in Toronto. They’ll be stopping in almost every province, going from coast to coast starting in Nova Scotia in early September and wrapping up the month-long Canadian leg in British Columbia on September 28th. So wherever you are, get ready for the show of your life.

Tickets are on sale now - all dates listed below. Additional Information on ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.

Canadian dates:

September

6 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

7 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

12 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

14 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

16 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

17 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

21 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

22 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

26 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

27 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

28 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade Convention Centre

Steel Panther has been all over the map lately and fans may have been a bit surprised to learn that they have entered the America’s Got Talent (AGT) race! Because well, we KNOW they’ve got talent, but… this is not a drill. This is not a bit. They (to no surprise) wowed the judges – receiving a standing ovation from the crowd before their first note, another from the judges, and another after their set – and have advanced to the live rounds with an emphatic “YES” from every judge on the panel, which will start later this summer. Just in time to get all kinds of amped up for the fall Canadian shows that will follow.

It was so well received in fact that the judge most well-known for being hard to please, Simon Cowell, summed up his experience watching them play by saying, “Everything about that audition for me was just brilliant.” Watch the audition below, where they played their fan-favourite song, "Eyes Of A Panther", and get a preview of what it’ll be like to see the song live in the new video, taken from the On The Prowl tour, also below.