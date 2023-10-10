STEEL PANTHER Uncovers The Truth About False Appearances On Social Media With "On Your Instagram" Video

Steel Panther are doing their part to share the message that things aren’t always what they seem online with their new music video for “On Your Instagram”.

The band felt it was important to issue this public service announcement that aligns with the lyrics from the fan-favorite track off the band’s latest album, On The Prowl. The song talks about how the Instagram age of fake setups and heavily filtered photos has ruined society. It is only being exacerbated with recent AI (Artificial Intelligence) craze.

The video follows the assistants of two social media influencers as they question the false realities they are perpetuating for their bosses. The influencer’s worlds come down when the assistants quit after deciding to be the real version of themselves.

The band - Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums] - performs the poignant song in an arcade as Starr reflects: “Such a beautiful filter. Like God himself had built her. Where’s the girl that I know on your Instagram?”

The music video for “On Your Instagram”, directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast, can be seen below:

Steel Panther recently announced their upcoming holiday tour in support of their latest album. The On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 is set to kick off this December.

Steel Panther will be stuffing stockings for all the naughty housewives on the 12-city trek that will kick off on December 1 in Cleveland, OH and wrap up in St. Louis, MO on December 17. The tour will make stops in Flint, MI (December 5), Pittsburgh, PA (December 10) and Louisville, KY (December 16) among others. Spreading holiday cheer with Steel Panther are Seattle rockers Moon Fever.

More information on tickets and VIP experiences - which make the perfect holiday gift for anyone - can be found here.

On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 dates:

December

1 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

3 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

8 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

15 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory