STEEL PANTHER Vocalist MICHAEL STARR Weighs In On OZZY OSBOURNE's Retirement From Touring - "It's Like TOM BRADY Retiring From Football; I Wish Him Well"

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced his retirement from touring, and has cancelled all scheduled live dates. He the news via social media on Wednesday, February 1st.

Says Ozzy: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know."

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

"I love you all…"

Guesting on Des Moines radio station Lazer 103.3, Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr weighed in on Ozzy's decision. Check out the interview below.

Starr: "Yeah, it really is a big deal. It's like Tom Brady retiring from football, if you're into football. It's like, 'What...?' It's coming to an end. Ozzy is such a huge influence on so many people, including myself. I'm happy that he's happy and he's moving on with his life."

"It comes to an end for everybody eventually, and I wish him well. I wish he was still playing 'cause we had shows booked with him. That's not gonna work out, but it is what it is, and I wish him well."