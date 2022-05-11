STEEL PANTHER - "We Are Working Hard On Finishing The New Album"

Michael Starr, Satchel, and Stix Zadinia have provided the following update on all things happening in Steel Panther land:

"The bass player search continues! We have been road testing several different people to date and so far we still haven’t found the Poontang to our Boomerang. We have spoken to a bunch of people – some you have seen and some you haven’t – and we won’t rest until we find the next Steel Panther low-end maestro to complete us like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Until then, our good friend Spyder is going to be filling in for us in Europe. We cannot wait to see you guys on the Res-Erections tour next month.

Also – if you have come to any of our shows over the past few weeks, the rumors are totally true! Not only is Stix STD free, but we are working hard on finishing the new album. We are planning to enter the mix phase in June. We will be sharing more exciting news on that in the near future.

And, we've just added a show in Honolulu, Hawaii! If you're an official Fanther, check the forum for pre-sale tickets now! For everyone else tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

We can’t wait to see you on the road and on our tour bus!

Michael, Satchel and Stix"

Catch Steel Panther live in concert at the following shows:

April

29 - Hanover, MD - The Hail at Live! Casino

30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Casino

May

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock - FREE SHOW

June

9 - Nicklesdorf, Austria - Novarock Festival

10 - Saarbruken, Germany - Garage

12 - Download Festival

15 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rock The Ring

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest - SOLD OUT

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Markethalle

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Markethalle

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock Fest

26 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

July

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

2 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hala Open Air

3 - Telfs, Austria - Rathausaal

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachtof

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Trubinhalle

8 - Ballenstadt, Germany - Rockharz

10 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

11 - Paris, France - Bataclan

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

14 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

15 - Fuengirola, Spain - Metal Paradise Festival

August

10 - Honolulu, HI – The Republik

October

17 - Auckland, NZ - The Powerstation (with Sevendust)

19 - Melbourne, AU - Margaret Court Arena (with Sevendust)

21 - New Castle West, AU - NEX (with Sevendust)

22 - Sydney, AU - Horden Pavilion (with Sevendust)

23 - Brisbane, AU - Eatons Hill (with Sevendust)

28 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

(Photo - David Jackson)