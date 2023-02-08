STEEL RHINO Feat. HERBIE LANGHANS – “Blades” Single Out February 17; Announces In Rhino We Trust Album

Swedish hard rock outfit Steel Rhino has announced crunchy details about the new album, following the self-titled debut release in August 2022 via GMR Music. The mastermind Mikael Rosengren has confirmed that Firewind’s Herbie Langhans will still be on board handling the vocals.

The new album will be called In Rhino We Trust and it will be released on October 21, via GMR Music.

A first taste of the album will come on February 17 with the brand-new single “Blades”.

In Rhino We Trust continues the identifiable Steel Rhino sound that served the band so well and appealed to all people who love classic hard rock.

The founder Mikael Rosengren stated: “We could not leave the fans with just one album, so we continued the saga of Steel Rhino. I think this album is more raw and powerful. We have taken our arena rock sound to the next level and the songs have been maturing to become our best material to date.”

Once again Jacob Hansen (Dynazty, Volbeat, Evergrey, Amaranthe) is in charge of the mixing and mastering.

Lineup:

Mikael Rosengren – Drums

Herbie Langhans – Vocals

Filip Vilhelmsson – Guitar, Bass