STEEL RHINO Feat. HERBIE LANGHANS Release New Single “Ignoring Gravity”

The hard rock band Steel Rhino has shared a new single, entitled “Ignoring Gravity”, taken from the upcoming album In Rhino We Trust out on October 21 via GMR Music.

Steel Rhino’s founder Mikael Rosengren stated about the new song:

“The album needed an epic ending, a song that got the speed and the singalong parts that give people the urge to continue playing the album again and again. It's about letting go, and just going for it. Follow your dreams, everything is possible.”

In Rhino We Trust continues the identifiable Steel Rhino sound that served the band so well and appealed to all people who love classic hard rock.

The founder Mikael Rosengren stated: “We could not leave the fans with just one album, so we continued the saga of Steel Rhino. I think this album is more raw and powerful. We have taken our arena rock sound to the next level and the songs have been maturing to become our best material to date.”

Once again Jacob Hansen (Dynazty, Volbeat, Evergrey, Amaranthe) has been in charge of the mixing and mastering.

Tracklisting:

“Stand Up And Shout”

“Strike”

“Blades”

“We Rise”

“Final Stand”

“In Rhino We Trust”

“Judgement Day”

“Dr Jekyll Mr Hyde”

“Time To Be King”

“Ignoring Gravity”

“Ignoring Gravity”:

Line-Up:

Mikael Rosengren – Drums

Herbie Langhans – Vocals

Filip Vilhelmsson – Guitar, Bass