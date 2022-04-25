STEELHEART, BULLETBOYS, CHERIE CURRIE, DUG PINNICK, TERRY ILOUS Among Performers Scheduled For Ultimate Jam Night's Ukraine Benefit; Worldwide Livestream Available

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented show in residency at the famed Whisky A Go Go, today announced a benefit for World Central Kitchen and its ongoing efforts in Ukraine. The show will be held on Tuesday, April 26, with doors opening at 8 PM, Pacific and Live Worldwide Broadcast on Arevea.com beginning at 9 PM, Pacific. Admission at the Whisky A Go Go is Free.

An international collection of bands and musicians will appear. Included in the lineup are the Bulletboys, Steelheart (who will make their live performance debut of its new song “Trust In Love”), Cherie Currie of The Runaways, King’s X’ Dug Pinnick, Bad Wolves’ Doc Coyle and Kyle Konkiel, Asia’s Marc Bonilla and his band Dragonchoir, Korean superstar guitarist Kim Sehwang from N.EX.T, Mammoth WVH’s Garrett Whitlock and many more from around the world. Full roster below. The show will open with a set by standout Los Angeles band The Binges.

The show will also include Ukrianian musicians, and as honorary guests a Ukrainian family that just fled the horrors of Bucha, Ukraine as war refugees. The entire event is to raise funds and continue building awareness of World Central Kitchen (www.wck.org) who have been on the front-lines providing food to the entrapped in Ukraine and its millions of refugees.

Sponsors for the event include Gibson Guitars, C360Exotics.com, and Los Angeles Recording School (larecordingschool.com). Sponsor items, along with T-shirts, and memorabilia will be sold throughout the event to help raise additional donations.

Admission is free to enter the Whisky A Go Go for anyone 21 and older. For those not in Los Angeles, the event will be broadcast live via Arevea.com, here.

Full lineup: Bulletboys, Steelheart, Cherie Currie (The Runaways), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13), Chuck Wright (Alice Cooper), Paulie Z (Sweet, Bohemian Queen), Marq Torien (Bulletboys), Miljenko Matijevic (Steelheart), Terry Ilous (Xyz, Great White), Ira Black (Bulletboys, Of Gods & Monsters), Brad Lang (Bulletboys, Y&T), Sean Mcnabb (Dokken, Keef Richards Band), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves), Kyle Konkiel (Bad Wolves), Dug Pinnick (Kings X), Garrett Whitlock (Mammoth WVH), Hal Sparks (Talk Soup, Nerd Halen), Greg D'angelo (White Lion), Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani), Matt Fuller (Puddle Of Mudd), Jeff Bowders (Paul Gilbert), Joe Travers (Zappa Plays Zappa, Joe Satriani), Roni Lee (Venus & The Razorblades), Johnny Martin (La Guns), Marc Bonilla (Keith Emerson Band), Marcus Nand, Marten Andersson (Steelheart, Lizzy Borden), Dymtro Gordon (Composer), Alya Lzumchensky, Vova Zilvova, Kim Sehwang (Steelheart), Adi Argelazi (White Witch, Club 27), Brandon Paul, Emily V (Monkey Finger, Kevin Sousa Band), Fred Aching (Bulletboys, Powerflo, Billy Bio), Geo Evans Geo (Race No More), Greg Coates (Rock Of Ages, Lemmo), Greg Garman (Hollywood Undead), Jan Dylan Geurtsen (The Binges), Joel Pellitier (Mr. Jimmy), Koi Anunta (In Love & War), Linn Holmstedt, Mayuko Okai (The Binges), Tsuzumi Okai (The Binges), Mike Hansen (Hurricane), Mike Wallace, Miles Schon, Phil Levitt, Randy Cooke (Steelheart), Santino “The Mxfxt” Campanelli (Scarlett Carson), Shane Hunter (Pal Joey, Mick Adams & The Stones), Steve Zukowski (Bohemian Queen), Michael Martinsson (Dilana), Travis Davis, Travis Smith (The Binges), Uros Raskovski (Steelheart), VK Lynne, Whitney Tai.