STEELHEART Drop Official Music Video For Life-Affirming Single "Good 2B Alive"

Today, SteelHeart is proud to release the epic music video for the most recent single, “Good 2B Alive”. The song, written as an ode to the appreciation of life - savouring what we have rather than lamenting what we don’t. The music video for the song can be viewed below.

“'Good 2B Alive' is a song that is very dear to my heart,” explains Matjević. “I wrote this song reflecting upon my past. Considering the depth of my accident in 1992, I shouldn’t have made it off that stage alive. I was gifted to live again. We all get sidetracked by the complexity of our day-to-day lives and we forget how delicate and precious life truly is. This is it - time is ticking right now. Live, Love and enjoy the gift.”

Matijević is a world-class vocalist who has performed as lead singer for the Doors and as the voice for the ‘fictional’ rock band Steel Dragon from the film Rock Star (starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston). With 30 years of hit songs and world-traversing tours under his belt, he is releasing singles like “Good 2B Alive” as part of a SteelHeart 30th Anniversary album.

Find “Good 2B Alive” on Spotify, here.

SteelHeart is readying its ‘SteelHeart TV’ launch - a compendium of SteelHeart’s video offerings throughout its 30-years of touring and recording. Stay tuned.