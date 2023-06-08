STEELHEART Forced To Postpone Tour Dates After Doctor Finds Hole In Frontman MILJENKO MATIJEVIĆ's Heart

Miljenko Matijević, lead vocalist and founder of SteelHeart, will be postponing some of the band's upcoming tour dates due to complications from a recent surgery.

A message from SteelHeart Management states: "Following the surgery, doctors found a hole in his heart, known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale). Much like those of Bret Michaels (Poison) and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, the PFO caused a mini-stroke. The good news is that his physicians caught it in time, and his health and overall condition are improving steadily.

His team and fans alike are looking forward to a successful outcome of the upcoming procedure he is having to correct the problem. Until then, Miljenko will be taking things very slowly, with and abundance of caution and care.

Thank you for all of your kind words and well-wishes for Miljenko as he heals.

Note about PFO: One in four people have PFOs and may not even know until it’s too late. May was National Stroke Awareness Month - but you can still donate to the PFO Research Fund https://pfofoundation.org/ and get checked out by your doctor."



Last week, SteelHeart announced the release of the new single, "In Love". The song is an enhanced version of their 2017 hit, "I'm So In Love With You”, in keeping with the 30th Anniversary theme of reimagining the band’s most popular tracks.

The full, physical 30th Anniversary vinyl will ship on June 9 – one copy will contain a ‘golden ticket’ that means an extraordinary prize package.

SteelHeart has also released revitalized versions of “We All Die Young”, “Good 2B Alive” and “Everybody Loves Eileen” for the SteelHeart 30th album. "We wanted to take one of our most romantic songs and give it a new, modern twist, with just a piano, vocals and 4 cellos," says Matijevic. "We're excited to share this updated version with our fans and hopefully introduce it to a new audience."

The video was filmed in Miljenko’s birthplace of Zagreb, Croatia and at the world famous Roman Arena in the seafront city of Pula on the tip of Croatia’s Istrian peninsula. Miljenko’s country not only opened their hearts, they also allowed him to shoot in the Arena for 3 hours without the ever-present tourists walking around. Saints such as St. Michael walked the streets where this beautiful/video song was filmed.

The official video debuts tomorrow, Friday, June 9. Watch a teaser below:

"In Love" is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting 2023 for SteelHeart, with more new music and tour dates to be announced soon. Fans can save "In Love" now on their preferred streaming platform.

Find more information on steelheart.com, find the merch store here.